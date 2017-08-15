Generations Foundation: Student awarded computer for hard work, positive attitude

The graduation ceremony is a highlight at any age and at the elementary school level, it is no less relevant. Following the valedictorian’s speech, awards in several categories were handed out last month to outstanding students at the St. Gabriel Elementary School.

One of eight Generations Foundation Community Awards of a laptop computer was given to Shaymus Kenny. His positive attitude and smile inside and outside the classroom are contagious and he works hard in all aspects of his school life. He always lends a helping hand, always ready to do more. Shaymus loves helping his teachers, classmates, and the younger students.

He is a source of pride for his parents and the school. Families and dignitaries were in full attendance and found it to be a truly enjoyable evening. After receiving their school certificates, the graduates and parents took pictures and mingled.

A fine buffet was offered, followed by a supervised outing to Laser Quest. The students returned to the school to enjoy refreshments. It was a memorable evening.

Generations Foundation believes in assisting children with their education.

We can only echo Nelson Mandela’s words: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

