Generations Foundation: Our Dawson connection is a give & take

It was Barbara Moser, who recently retired from a long and productive career teaching at Dawson College who got us on board to help Dawson students with our food programs.

We were convinced that we could help. Many are students who are parents as well, with very little disposable income.

Two dedicated volunteers, Yvonne Dudley, in charge of Financial Aid at Dawson, and Ray Defrancesch are busy people who never say no. We have known them for at least 15 years. Before long, Yvonne Dudley was in charge of ensuring the students had not only snacks, but meals to take home. She was very involved in seeing to their welfare and recognized that with food security, students could perform better at school. She ensured the students had diapers and toys for their children and clothing as well.

Yvonne oversaw a fundraiser where the artwork created by their own talented students was in progress and then for sale that evening, raising thousands of dollars for Generations Foundation food programs. Yvonne and Ray have encouraged everyone they know to purchase bagels for our Back to School Bagel-O-Thon, a prime event every year in September at St. Viateur Bagel on Monkland. The Bagel-O-Thon brings together many volunteers that make it a huge success: Nicolo Morena and families, the staff at the schools and school boards who come out in force to purchase bagels or breakfast, the generous donors of items for auction and prizes.

The contributing artists this year are Michael Litvack and Susan Erdelyi. The local companies who participate include brothers, Howard and Robert Wiseman of RDH Econo-Malls, David Lisbona of RBC and new board member Dominic Talarico are all purchasers of enormous amounts of bagels. Our exemplary board members are Leslie Butt and Mary Maraj.

The generous contributors June Green and Leonard Albert go above and beyond, and devoted volunteers make a valuable contribution to the success of this event. Special thanks to Global News and CJAD. To all, a huge thank you. generationsfoundation.com