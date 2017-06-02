Generations Foundation: My mother was an angel

I wish I had told her more often how much I loved her, how dear she was to me, and that she was my angel.

I now fully realize that nothing was as important as spending time together. We bestowed love and caring but perhaps left out the “understanding” part. Perhaps we realize more as we age when we go through the kinds of situations they lived in their senior years.

Working parents, take extra time to be with your children regularly and to bond with them. Adult children, call and visit your parents/in-laws. Send cards and flowers. Make them happy. You will be a happier person for it. And when they’re gone you’ll know you did everything you could to make their lives better, and yours in the process.

In helping a child, the family benefits. Call 514-933-8585 or visit generationsfoundation.com