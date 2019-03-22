Generations Foundation: Generous donors contribute food and toys

Generations Foundation is increasing our snack food program to compensate for the additional numbers of immigrant children arriving daily in our communities.

The Commission scolaire de Montréal added welcoming classes for these children to their burgeoning school population and we were contacted to provide much-needed nourishment. We were pleased to help as every child needs to be well nourished. We thank every donor, including the President’s Choice Children’s Charity, which has joined the cause. At the 2018 pre-holiday season, we ensured that every school that requested gifts for the holiday period received toys for their youngest students. The additional newcomers were welcomed with toys as well, but we could not have done it alone. All this was accomplished thanks to the community-minded Global News, who launched their Annual Toy and Food drive for Generations Foundation with HSBC Canada branches, Provigo Cavendish, and Mega Bloks and Mega Brands, and the involvement of local entrepreneurs such as Concordia Physio and RDH Malls which pitched in with their time and treasures.

We thank the Italian Congress for our spectacular holiday concert to benefit toy drive and Westmount High School students who collected non-perishable food. Many individuals donated to the toy and food drive and in particular, a couple from Maryland, Jonathan and Bre Grima, donated toys in lieu of wedding gifts. We are grateful to everyone who participated.

Visit generationsfoundation.com to donate or call 514-933-8585 to feed a child a hot meal and snacks.