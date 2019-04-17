Generations Foundation: Charitable events help children eat nutritiously

The Market Basket Measure sets the poverty line at about $1,500 a month for a single person in Quebec.

However, “the basic welfare benefit for a single person in Quebec is an astonishing $644 per month. Children are the first to be negatively affected by the limited income of parents, particularly single parents. Their needs are reflected in the food choices or lack thereof. Children come to school without breakfast or with unappetizing leftovers for lunch from whatever dinner they ate previously, likely a hot dog or a peanut butter sandwich. The influx of immigrants is impacting school resources and are putting a significant demand on food for lunch and snacks in the classroom. Generations believes that most people want to help.

Mary Maraj team for Generations Foundation.

Ways you can help

Canada Running Series at Parc Jean Drapeau

Email marymaraj@gmail.com to register at Generations Foundation in any of the following: a 21 K on April 28, or a 10K and a 5K on April 27 or a Kids Run at 12:45pm ages two to 13.

Generations Theatre Evening at the Segal Centre.

Call Adrian Bercovici at 514-933-8585 to reserve tickets to the play Indecent, a celebration of the art of theatre filled with joyous songs and dances on Wednesday, May 15 at 8pm.

Visit generationsfoundation.com to donate or call 514-933-8585 to feed

a child a hot meal and snacks.