Generations Foundation: Back to school with bagels

Happily, children are back at school and we are back too, making sure they have nutritious meals so they can succeed in their studies. Our staff is filling food orders so the children can begin their day with a healthy breakfast.

A variety of meals are available to them, including hot lunch and snacks during school hours or for after-school activities. Cooking classes are offered to students at a Provigo store in their area. With our sponsorship, they will learn about healthy and

affordable food, cook the meal and eat it, all within a couple of hours. Cooking and eating well is the cornerstone of a good life. We owe our thanks to generous donors and volunteers who believe in our cause and care about children.

Email us your school’s address and contact numbers at charity@generationsfoundation.com

Join us for breakfast and meet the celebrities at our Annual Back-to-School Bagel-O-Thon at St. Viateur Bagel & Café on Monkland Ave starting at 6:30 am Thursday, Sept. 27. Bagel orders can be submitted a few weeks in advance at StViateurBagel.com to the Monkland branch for pickup the morning of the event before 10 am.

All proceeds go to our food and cooking programs. generationsfoundation.com