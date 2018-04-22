Generations: Enjoy Segal musical with Generations

It was the incomparable Geraldine Doucet who introduced Generations Foundation to live theatre.

It was a perfect combination—a willing entertainer who offered her delightful talent and the Generations Foundation that needed help to feed children. Years ago, Adrian and I saw this charming and talented star at Le Bifthèque on Decarie Blvd, a restaurant and dinner theatre, where Geraldine appeared in Nunsense.

In 2002, she appeared in Damn Those Wedding Bells, our successful first-play event at the Saidye Bronfman Centre.

There was no renouncing this success as every year since we reserve an evening for Generations Foundation theatre devotees.

You can reserve seats by calling Adrian at 514-933-8585. You will be thrilled by everything the Segal theatre has to offer and will undeniably enjoy The Angel and The Sparrow. This English world premiere is a musical drama with an entertaining portrait of a fascinating friendship between show business legends Marlene Dietrich and Edith Piaf. Theatregoers can meet the cast, enjoy the after-theatre reception and have chances to win a door prize as well as receive a tax receipt. Funds will go to nourishing children and sending some of them to summer camp. Reserve Wednesday evening, May 2 at 8pm.

Visit generationsfoundation.com or call 514-933-8585 to make a difference.