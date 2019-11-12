Funsensical hit comes to Montreal

Nunsense, The Musical, will be presented in seven performances at Lakeside Academy in Lachine from Nov. 14-23. Now in its 55th season, it is the first musical offered by Lakeshore Players Dorval, and looks like a fun way to celebrate the season.

The story, with book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin, is basically a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraising event.

Things get off to a rocky start when a few of the nuns die from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia. The surviving nuns – ballet-loving Sister Mary Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert – stage a talent show to raise funds to bury their colleagues.

It has all the ingredients of a made-for-Montreal hit. The original Off-Broadway production opened Dec. 12, 1985 and became a smash success, running for 3,672 performances. When it closed it was the second-longest Off-Broadway show.

The cast includes Ashley Dunn, Candace Holder, Julia Lemire, Sylvia Mauri, and Stephanie von Roretz. Corey Castle is director and choreographer and Corina Vincelli is musical director. The show opens with a gala performance Nov. 14, 7:30 pm, and continues Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 22-23 at 8 pm, with 2 pm matinees Nov. 17 and 23. Lakeside Academy is at 5050 Sherbrooke in Lachine.

Tickets cost $24-26, with discounts for seniors, students, and Quebec Drama Federation members.

Tickets: lakeshoreplayersdorval.com or call 514-631-8718.