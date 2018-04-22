Fun, flexible fitness at the Cummings Centre

The activities at the Cummings Centre are called Fitness that’s Fun & Flexible and the title says it all: If you’re over 50, you need physical exercise and mental challenges that suit your fitness levels and needs.

“Exercise is the key to staying strong, energetic, independent, and healthy as you age,” says Annette Vézina, who manages the programs at Cummings’ Wellness Centre.

“These programs are tailored to the 50-plus population, and it’s a nice, welcoming, non-threatening environment to come into, especially if it’s a first time someone signs up for an exercise class,” she adds.

Before you join a class, there is a mandatory fitness assessment costing $20, to ensure that the program you choose is right for your fitness level.

Highlights this spring

Groove! – Early evening dance workout with simple steps, ten sessions, 5:15 to 6:15 pm, April 9 to June 10, $72, with Diane Dupuis.

Dance Fitness – Afternoon classes to exercise by exploring various dance genres, 12 sessions, 2-3 pm, April 10 to July 10, $86, with Maryse Loiselle.

Yoga – Get started in the yoga craze with beginner classes, 12 sessions, 9:20 am to 10:20 am, April 11-June 27, $78. Summer sessions start July 4. Eight sessions $52.

Move to Music for Mobility – Learn basic dance steps and move about freely to relaxing music after lunch, 20 sessions, 1-2 pm, April 13-Aug. 24, $115, with Maryse Loiselle.

Aiki-Form – Practice this soft internal martial art with relaxed, centered, defensive movements with a partner. The idea is to get out of the way of an attack, based on breathing, balance, intention, and harmony of movement, self-defense, 12 sessions, 9:30 am-10:30 am, April 13-June 29, $36.

More advanced Level 1 sessions run simultaneously, 10:30 am-11:30 am, $36.

Pickleball – This paddle sport, combining elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis, is played by two or four people, using solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net. No partner or experience is necessary. Ten sessions, 11 am.-12 pm, April 11-June 13, $65.

Train your Brain – Brain-teaser exercises that challenge processing speed, logical reasoning, memory, and other cognitive skills, Five sessions, 1:30 pm-3 pm, April 24-May 22, $50, with Annette Vézina.

Back on Track: How to Keep Your Back Healthy – Lower-back exercises to strengthen your back, increase flexibility and mobility, three sessions, 2pm-3:30 pm, April 26-May 10, $38. With Annette Vézina and Maria Fragapane.

Visit cummingscentre.org for complete listings. 514-342-1234