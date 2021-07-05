From the archives: Would I marry again?

From time to time, we will visit the Wayback Machine to read stories from The Senior Times archives. This story by Sylvia Cohen was published Sept. 6, 1989.

Would I marry again?

I really don’t know.

When I was first married, we had what I thought was a “perfect marriage.” I’m a bit old-fashioned and I thought marriage was for life. Naturally I did all the right things to please my husband and make my marriage last.

When we ate breakfast in Florida, he had the seat facing the ocean. I stared at the blank wall in back of him for 10 years.

At night, I slept on the side facing the open window. I had a stiff neck all the time we were married.

It was I who got up at five o’clock every morning to keep the children quiet, so the master could get his sleep. I also fed the chidden an early meal so he could enjoy his dinner in peace.

We had one night table. it was on his side. We had two dogs; it was I who fed them, walked them and brushed them. I never asked for anything. I was content. My husband loved me, but I don’t think he ever knew the “real me.”

In trying to please, I forgot I too was a person. It was as though I did not really exist.

I’ve been alone now for many years, and I’ve made a life for myself. I do what I like when I like, and I like my freedom. I couldn’t go back to that kind of a “perfect marriage.”

I enjoy watching the ocean with my first cup of coffee, and I don’t miss having a stiff neck.

Would I marry again? Iknow know. I enjoy being single. Besides, no one has even asked me yet.

Sylvia Cohen is a member of the Creative Social Centre writing class.