Free seminars tackle the challenges of aging and caregiving during COVID-19

Posted By: The Senior Times February 2, 2021

For many seniors and their families, living in these unprecedented times can be quite challenging and worrisome.

For this reason, Chartwell has developed a series of seminars called Aging & Caregiving During COVID-19. These presentations are FREE of charge and feature knowledgeable presenters discussing a variety of topics.

Register online at chartwell.com/virtualspeakerseries to get your questions answered.
The topics and dates are as follows:

  • February 42 PM Caregiving During a Pandemic: The Impact on Families Guest speaker: Dr. Amy D’Aprix, Gerontological Social Worker
  • February 11 • 2 PM Comparing the Health Benefits of Retirement Living & Aging at Home
  • February 18 • 2 PM Navigating Your Care & Support Options
  • February 25 • 2 PM Affording Retirement Living Guest speaker: Kelley Keehn, Financial Educator, Author & Media Personality

For more information, please call Viviane Meslage, 514-697-7331

