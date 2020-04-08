Finding poetry in a pandemic

Oh…we….

Wear our little masks, and we wash our little hands;

We wish we could go traveling to near and distant lands;

We’d really like to go to work, but nobody will hire us;

Because we are the victims of the Lumpy Trumpy Virus.

Those rare times when we see a friend, we have to cross the street.

We’re not allowed a handshake: so we have to shake our feet.

We feel so buggy-ugly, there is no one to admire us:

Because we are the victims of the Lumpy Trumpy Virus.

The Baptists, they still go to church and shout “The Lord be for us.”

What a shame that God’s to blame for Tom Hanks and for Boris:

The myths and lies, stupidities exhaust us, sap us, tire us:

Oh, please please please release us from this deathly White House virus.