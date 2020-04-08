Finding poetry in a pandemic

Oh…we….
Wear our little masks, and we wash our little hands;
We wish we could go traveling to near and distant lands;
We’d really like to go to work, but nobody will hire us;
Because we are the victims of the Lumpy Trumpy Virus.
Those rare times when we see a friend, we have to cross the street.
We’re not allowed a handshake: so we have to shake our feet.
We feel so buggy-ugly, there is no one to admire us:
Because we are the victims of the Lumpy Trumpy Virus.
The Baptists, they still go to church and shout “The Lord be for us.”
What a shame that God’s to blame for Tom Hanks and for Boris:
The myths and lies, stupidities exhaust us, sap us, tire us:
Oh, please please please release us from this deathly White House virus.
