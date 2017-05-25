La Main: Street of Immigrants to screen at Dorshei Emet

For many Montrealers, St. Laurent Blvd., or Saint Lawrence, as we used to call it, has something close to mythical status.

It was the street where cultures met, where new immigrants set up shops, where the delights of homes far away could be sampled, and roots remembered.

It was and still is the street that bordered Chinatown, where hot dog emporiums and sleazy bars downtown led to stores where clerks could speak your language, that stocked your kind of sausage and the breads you were nurtured on, a place where you could get cheap and nourishing meals, and then party.

In tribute to its history and continuing delights, Dorshei Emet Congregation on Sunday, May 28, is presenting the premiere public screening of the English language film, La Main: Street of Immigrants, by Montreal producer Paul Carvalho.

As an added treat food samples representing Jewish, Italian, and Chinese cultures will be served.

General admission is $25 if purchased in advance, and $30 at the door. Members of Dorshei Emet and/or the co-sponsor, Mountain Lake PBS, pay $18.

To reserve: 514-486-9400, admin@dorshei-emet.org or lemain.eventbrite.ca