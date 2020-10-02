Film buffs take note: Montreal Festival du nouveau cinéma runs Oct. 7 to 18

The Montreal Festival du nouveau cinéma is gearing up for its 49th edition, which will mark the city’s first film festival to use physical venues as well as offer film and activities online.

“Our focus on the ‘nouveau’ is threefold: new creators, new approaches and new technologies,” festival organizers say.

“Our rich, diversified lineup can be experienced online. … By going digital, we can reach new audiences beyond geographic boundaries, which aligns perfectly with the FNC’s primary mission: making national and international auteur cinema more accessible. And the digital aspect is ingrained in the DNA of the festival, which has always been open to new filmmaking trends. The current situation turns out to be yet another opportunity to explore new avenues in technology and innovation.”

For those who prefer being in a cinema with other film buffs, all safety guidelines and physical-distancing measures will be respected, organizers say.

Oct. 7 to 18, 2020. For information on the lineup and ticketing, visit nouveaucinema.ca/en