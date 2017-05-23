“Festive” demonstration at Metro Vendôme

On June 11 at 11am a public demonstration will be held at Vendôme Metro in response to the Quebec Government’s removal of the Turcot Dalle-Parc, the green corridor for pedestrians and cyclists that was part of the original design of the Turcot Interchange.

This corridor, which linked residents of the north side of the highway (CDN-NDG, Westmount) with those on the south side (LaSalle, Verdun, Ville-Emard, Lachine) has disappeared from the Turcot interchange project, without any public consultation or announcement. The demonstration is coordinated by Concertation Ville-Émard/Côte Saint-Paul.

An online petition can be found at turcot.org/petition/

Info: concertationspe.qc.ca/ or call 514-761-1665