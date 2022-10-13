Since then, year after year, the Festival has been a not-to-be-missed gathering of exceptional artists from Canada and abroad, becoming one of the city’s most popular music events. Festival Bach Montréal’s 16th edition will take place from November 12 to December 9, 2022.

For its opening concert, on November 17th, the Festival is honoured to welcome the Internationale Bachakademie Stuttgart to perform one of J.S. Bach’s greatest masterpieces, St. John Passion. The baroque orchestra and choir of the Internationale Bachakademie Stuttgart form a perfectly harmonized early music ensemble. Under the baton of the Akademie’s artistic director Hans-Christoph Rademann, the ensemble—known for its emotional intensity, elan, and virtuosic precision—carries the flag of the “Stuttgart Bach” style on the international stage.

Novemver 17th, 7.30pm, Maison symphonique

Gaechinger Cantorey

Hans-Christoph Rademann, conductor

Magdalena Harer, soprano

Henriette Marie Reinhold, alto

Benedikt Kristjánsson, tenor (Evangelist and arias)

Peter Harvey, bass (Christ)

Tobias Berndt, bass (Pilate and arias)