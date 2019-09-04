Fall course highlights at Thomas More

Friendship in the Ancient World

12 weeks, Tues., 1:30-3:30pm

The Greek and Roman tradition of friendship.

Greek Tragedy: The Calamity of Being Human 12 weeks, Wed., 6:15-8:15pm.

Why did despair so fascinate the Greeks?

Literature and Politics

12 weeks, Mon., 1:30-3:30pm

233 Ste-Claire Ave, Pointe-Claire

Does literature that allies itself with a particular position or cause become propaganda?

Where Does Poetry Take Us?

12 weeks, Mon., 1:30-3:30pm

Experience the pleasure and surprise of poetry.

Enjoying Jazz! (Part I)

12 weeks, Mon., 1:30 -3:30pm

How did jazz evolve into one of 20th century’s most important musical genres?

More About Opera

10 weeks every 2 weeks, Fri., 10am-noon

Listen to recordings and examine the lives of composers and the origins of their works.

The Lessons of History: On the Role of History in Self-Understanding

12 weeks, Mon., 6:15-8:15pm

Could storytelling be at the heart of self-understanding?

Writing Effectiveness Bootcamp

10 weeks, Tues., 6:15-8:15pm

Imagine if writing well were easier and more pleasurable.

Memoir Writing: Sharing Your Life Stories 12 weeks, Thurs., 6:15-8:15pm

Find the stories you most want to tell and write them in clear, vivid, entertaining prose.

