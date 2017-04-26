Enjoy Art by the Water and honour Morgan’s life

Art by the Water is a different kind of art exhibit in a historic setting at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club, 26 Lakeshore Road. On April 28 the Art Soirée from 6 to 9pm will celebrate 10 years of success and the exhibition will continue April 29 and 30, 10am – 5pm.

Guest Artist, Mary Hughson, married to Gazette Editorial Cartoonist, Terry Mosher, will be exhibiting and selling her oils, watercolours, and acrylics.

In keeping with Canada’s 150th and Montreal’s 375th anniversaries, a section of paintings depicts scenes of Montreal and Canada.

The artists are donating a percentage of the proceeds to Morgan’s Hope Fund in aid of adolescent colon cancer. Morgan was diagnosed with adolescent colon cancer at 20 and died two years later after extremely painful experimental treatments. Research is being conducted by Dr. William Foulkes at the Jewish General Hospital using Morgan’s DNA.

As Morgan stated while battling cancer, “I can face my imminent death but I cannot face it without any shred of hope that I may beat it. And if victory is not possible, then my hope is that my participation in experimental research treatments will help advance research towards a cure.”

The artists will be present to greet visitors. Directions from highway #20: exit #48 St. Charles, turn south onto St. Charles, turn left onto Beaconsfield Blvd, then at the second stop sign turn right onto Lakeshore Road.

Info: 514- 695-1272, or byc.qc.ca