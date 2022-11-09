Endless opportunities for Julian, thanks to War Amps!

Julian was born a left hand amputee and grew up with The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, which provides financial assistance for artificial limbs and adaptive devices, as well as peer support. He also attended regional CHAMP seminars where “Champs” and their parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and bullying, and parenting an amputee child.

“The War Amps support has meant that I’ve been fitted with devices so that I can take part in a variety of activities, such as riding my bike, kayaking, weightlifting and playing the trombone,” says Julian. “They’ve also given me encouragement and the confidence to succeed.”

The War Amps receives no government grants; its programs are possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service.