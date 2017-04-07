Empty Bowls: Purchase a pottery bowl and enjoy the soup

Empty Bowls events fight hunger in Montreal. Initiated by the Unitarian Church of Montreal, these soup-tasting pottery-fairs have expanded across the city.

For $25, participants select and purchase a handmade bowl donated by local artisans and enjoy a bowl of vegetarian soup. All proceeds support food security in Montreal.Empty Bowls events in April

Thurs. April 6, 6pm – 9pm. Le Bol de l’entraide/Bols du partage – Maison d’entraide St-Paul & Émard. St-Jean-de-Matha Parish, 6831 d’Aragon, Ville Émard.

Sat. April 8, 11am – 2pm., Bols du partage at Le Chat des Artistes, 2205 Parthenais, Rm 106.

Sun. April 23, 11am – 1pm. Congregation Dorshei Emet, 18 Cleve Rd, Hampstead.

Sat. April 29, 10:30am – 3pm. NDG Food Depot, 2146 Marlowe Ave.

Since 2008, $145,000 has been raised. Beneficiaries have included Dorshei Emet’s Hanukah Food Basket Fund, Generations Foundation, Mazon Canada, Multi Caf, Nazareth House, Patricia Mackenzie Pavilion of The Old Brewery Mission, Santropol Roulant, St. Michael’s Mission, and les Cuisines collectives du Grand Plateau.