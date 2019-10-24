Emmy nominated doc dissects peace initiative

Many will recall a time of optimism in the early 1990s when an eventual resolution of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians seemed possible.

That idea came from what became known as the Oslo Accords. The Oslo process began after secret talks in the Norwegian capital laid the groundwork for mutual recognition by the Palestine Liberation Organization of Israel and by Israel of the PLO as representing the Palestinian people and as a partner in peace talks.

The assassination by an extreme right-wing Israeli of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995 and the blood-soaked second Intifada of the year 2000 are only part of the story that led to the failure of the process — and the current stalemate. In The Oslo Diaries, a 97-minute documentary co-produced by Montreal’s Ina Fichman, directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan take what is described as an unprecedented behind the scenes look at that peace process.

It includes what turned out to be the final interview given by the late Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres, who closed the film with his prophetic words: “The only alternative is a long-going war, but contrary to what people think, in war there are no victors, only victims.”

The Emmy nominated doc that premiered last year dissects the backroom talks and efforts that seemed to be heading for some kind of definitive peace, with staged elements in paving the road to that destination. Ina Fichman will be there to answer questions.

The film will be screened Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 pm, at the Segal Centre Cinemaspace, 5170 Côte Ste. Catherine. Tickets cost $15. Click on Segalcentre.org or call 514-739-7944.