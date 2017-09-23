Editorial: Get set for municipal elections November 5

In this issue we have interviewed four candidates who are running for mayor, incumbent Mitchell Brownstein and former mayor Robert Libman in Côte Saint Luc, and interim mayor Christina Smith and challenger Beryl Wajsman in Westmount. Vigorous campaigns are in the offing, including public debates.

The municipal level is the one closest to most Canadians, and it touches the most important parts of our lives, yet participation rates are much lower than in provincial and federal elections. Only maximum turnout at the polls ensures that municipal representation reflects the popular will.

The campaigns get underway officially September 22 in all municipalities for the elections on November 5. By October 10, chief electoral officers in municipalities are required to make public lists of eligible voters, which includes a sole owner of a property or sole occupant of a business there even though they reside elsewhere.

If the property is co-owned or the business has more than one occupant, a power of attorney from the majority is required to designate one person with the right to vote. Notices are to be sent to all on the initial list, and voters who are eligible can then ask that their names be added to the list during the revision period the following week. Make sure you are on the list, be informed about the issues, and vote! You will then have a better chance of getting the administration you want.

Don’t leave it to others to decide for you.