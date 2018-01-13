Here at Sun Youth: Dollard Sikh community shares with Sun Youth

Members and friends of the Sikh community gathered in the Gurudwara Sahib Greater Montreal centre in Dollard des Ormeaux in December to share in a traditional communal vegetarian meal, prepared by members.

During the annual pot-luck meal, Sun Youth was presented with a symbolic food hamper and outside the temple’s main hall donors contributed non-perishable food items to be distributed by Sun Youth to needy families. By day’s end, the estimated the value of non-perishable food items donated was $3-$4,000.

These donations reflect the teaching of Sri Guru Nanak, who founded the Sikh faith, and his call on members to share with the less fortunate and repair inequalities in the world.

Guests at the temple included Liberal MP Frank Baylis (Pierrefonds-Dollard), Dollard-des-Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci, District 7 town councillor Pulkit Kantawala, and Sun Youth’s Nicolas Carpentier.

Baylis presented a gift to the temple, a limited edition framed print celebrating Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Light. The print features an enlargement of the permanent domestic-rate stamp, part of a joint issue with India Post.