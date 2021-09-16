Do you care about the mental health of your community?

Do you believe that being listened to is essential?

Do you want to help those who have no one to confide in?

Our service is free, confidential, anonymous and available 24/7.

We offer training in active listening that includes theory, role-playing, practice, and coaching. We are located in downtown Montreal and offer the possibility of remote listening once the training is completed.

If you are interested in this opportunity, please contact Melissa Johnson at benevoles@telaide.org or at 514-935-1105 #224.

Contribute to mental health prevention by becoming an active Listener!