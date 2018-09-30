Cummings Centre to host caregiving conference in October

Cummings Centre Social Action Committee will host their first Conference on Caregiving, Wed. Oct. 3 from noon to 8 pm at Gelber Conference Centre, 5700 Westbury.

Experts will examine the changing face of caregiving. “The event is open to anyone who finds themselves caring for a family member, spouse, loved one or friend, professionals, volunteers working with caregivers or anyone seeking information,” said David Novek, Chair of the Social Action Committee.

Caregiving duties can vary from simple tasks such as meal preparation and running errands for a family member with mobility issues to assuming responsibilities for a loved one with a stroke, Parkinson’s, or dementia.

“The face of caregiving is changing,” says Joy Lawee, Cummings Volunteer Staff Associate. “Older adults are increasingly finding themselves caring for spouses, siblings and children or for parents and children at the same time.”

To register: cummingscentre.org or call 514-343-3510