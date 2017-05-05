Cummings Centre celebrity breakfast honours business, sports stars



High profile personalities from the world of sports and business were on hand for the 13th annual Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation Sports Celebrity Breakfast. Guest of Honour was business executive Joel Leonoff, CEO of Paysafe plc, a leading global payment provider.

National Hockey League scoring legend Mike Bossy was the Sports Personality of the Year. Joining them and also recognized were former professional baseball player Andre Dawson as the Expos Baseball Legends Award Recipient and broadcaster/ newspaper columnist Rodger Brulotte as the Larry Fredericks Media Award recipient.

Among the near 600 guests were Montreal Canadiens Player Brendan Gallagher, former Habs Mathieu Darche and Chris Nilan as well as former NHL disciplinarian Brian O’Neill. Former Montreal Alouettes Quarterback Anthony Calvillo, Montreal Alouettes player Kyries Hebert, Montreal Impact Technical director Adam Braz, Canadian Olympic freestyle skier and RBC Athlete of the Year Marc-Antoine Gagnon were joined by other sports celebrities and sports media.

The 2017 edition of the event set a record, bringing in over $325,000. Proceeds raised support “Seniors in Crisis,” a program that delivers much needed assistance to seniors. Businessmen Michael Wagen and Bram Naimer served as co-chairs of the event. Morden “Cookie” Lazarus was honourary chair. Journalist Mike Cohen and broadcaster Charles-André Marchand were the emcees.

The Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation aims to meet the philanthropic challenges and needs of the 50 plus population. The Cummings Centre is a leader in the provision of quality programs, professional social services and a wide range of volunteer opportunities to the 50+ community.