COVID Alert is Canada’s free exposure notification app

Canada has released a smartphone app intended to let users know if they’ve been within proximity of a person diagnosed with COVID-19.

The app promises to protect the identity of users. It does not track your location or use your phone’s GPS.

According to Canada.ca, it works this way:

The app uses Bluetooth to exchange random codes with nearby phones.

Every day, it checks a list of random codes from people who tell the app they tested positive.

If you’ve been near one of those codes in the past 14 days, you’ll get a notification.

For the app to be effective, at least 50% of Canadians should download it.

You can find more details and download the app through Canada.ca or your favourite app store.