A partnership project between the CLSC, CONCORDIA U.’s ACT, N.D.G. SENIOR CITIZENS’ COUNCIL and NEW HOPE has been developed to provide groceries to seniors 70+.

Seniors can call 1-800-406-6254 number to order food from Provigo. Safe, free delivery is provided and the senior must pay with a credit/debit card at the door.

Pass this on to anyone who fits the parameters and might need this service.