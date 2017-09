With the help of l’Appui Montréal, Centre Évasion can now help low-income families get the quality care they need by offering them subsidized places at the Côte-des-Neiges Day Centre at the affordable price of 12$ / day.

The Day Centre program is open to all cognitive levels and aims at improving the cognition, emotional and social wellbeing of participants, while providing support and respite to their caregivers.

For more information:

514 738-5151