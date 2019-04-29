Concordia presents B/OLD: Aging in our city

B/OLD is an upcoming public event at Concordia University on May 16 and 17 that explores what it means to grow older in Montreal.

From ‘age friendly cities’, to ‘smart cities’ and ‘sustainable cities’, how we live together in urban spaces is on the public agenda, here in Montreal and around the world. But who are the citizens that are included in imagining and building the city of tomorrow? How can we work together to create a better and more inclusive place to grow old together?

B/OLD is free and open to all, and it examines the experiences of aging in Montreal. B/OLD opens the university’s doors widely to community activists, students, policy makers, the media and, most importantly, older adults themselves, inviting all participants to “be bold” and to embrace being old.

The event entails a series of keynotes and round table discussions that feature researchers from Montreal and beyond, decision makers, activists, and community leaders. Speakers will engage in discussions around innovative housing solutions, technology, accessibility, belonging and social inclusion. For Kim Sawchuk, one of the organizers of B/OLD, having multiple voices around the table is key: “there is a lot of enthusiasm for new strategies that relate to aging in Montreal, and it’s important to hear from people whose experiences are underrepresented. Ideas need to be brought to the table, and we think our panelists and event participants will bring with them unique perspectives”.

The B/OLD program includes more than roundtables; there is truly something for everyone. Local community organizations, eager to share the work they do with older adults, will host kiosks. A wide range of activities will take place in a new interactive environment called Concordia’s “4th Space”, where creativity, research and community engagement converge in surprising ways.

The 4th Space programming includes an intergenerational graffiti workshop where participants are invited to leave a creative mark on the city. A digital art exhibit will feature the work of a older local artist, while participants will record their opinions on aging in the city and help produce a podcast. There will even be an escape room, a game co-designed by researchers and activists to raise awareness about the issue of elder abuse. As small teams solve puzzles and riddles to advance in the game, they also learn about forms that elder abuse can take, and about the resources that are available in the community.

B/OLD is co-organized by Ageing + Communication + Technologies (ACT) and engAGE: Concordia’s Centre for Research on Aging. While the round tables, keynotes, kiosks and activities will take place on May 16 and 17, extended programming will run from May 14 to 24. B/OLD will take place on the ground floor of the LB Building at Concordia University, located at 1400 de Maisonneuve W. Blvd. Register here and find detailed information about programming here.