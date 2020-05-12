Community updates: Thomas More Institute offers online opportunities

Dear TMI Community,

We have been hard at work over the past couple of months to continue to bring you online opportunities for remaining connected during times of physical separation. You may have already heard about TMI Connects, our weekly conversation group. Our May 14th meeting (“How are you keeping fit?”) still has spots available, and there will be more sessions available shortly; check our website or our social media for updates.

Our newest offering is a BOOK CIRCLE. TMI’s Book Circle, a book reading group, takes place every three weeks on Mondays during the summer of 2020.

Participants will be asked to read a book of their choice by the selected author each session: This can be a re-read of a favourite book or a new discovery. The discussions will focus not on a summary but on an analysis of the work read. Each of the twelve weekly participants will present for five minutes followed by open discussion. Biographical information will be sent out in advance.

Leaders: Munirah Amra, Irene Menear, Jennifer MacGregor

Want to register for a TMI Book Circle meeting (or all of them)? Register for each meeting separately by visiting the course page on our website or by using the links below to access our Eventbrite registration. The Zoom log-in information will be in your “Registration Confirmation” email. You may have to scroll down within this email to find “Additional Information.”

May 25th, Ian McEwan. Register.

June 15th, Albert Camus. Register.

July 6th, Louise Penny. Register.

July 27th, Colm Tóibín. Register.

August 17th, Hilary Mantel. Register.

September 8th, Elif Shafak. Register. **Note: this meeting takes place on a Tuesday afternoon**

Still struggling with Zoom? Learn the basics on our website or explore Zoom Support to troubleshoot specific issues.

We hope to see you online soon!

Warmly,

The TMI Staff