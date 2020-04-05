Community message: Hear/Entendre friends, we are here for you

Dear Hear/Entendre friends,

We hope that you are safe and well

We are very sorry that we can not be together

Enjoying our programs and classes together

Sharing information and stories.

We hope that you have someone checking in on you

And making sure that you have necessities.

Online orders and calling can be made at groceries, restaurants, and pharmacies

Tell them that you are a senior, and that you have a hearing loss.

Most will deliver food, prescriptions, and necessities to your door in their area.

Make sure to include extra hearing aid batteries.

If you have concern that you might have symptoms of the COVID 19 virus

Cough, fever, scratchy throat, breathing difficulties

Contact info Sante 811, or 911 if emergency