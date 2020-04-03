Community message from the Jewish Public Library

by Michael Crelinsten, Executive Director

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, this is a difficult time and an inspiring time. The stories of people rising to the occasion to help and serve are an extraordinary commentary on who we can be. For the JPL, the necessity of our temporary closing is very difficult as we pride ourselves on being there in critical times. Service and stewardship to our members, our community, and to the most isolated and vulnerable, is core to who we are and who we aspire to be.

If you wish to support the JPL during these times, general donations or tribute donations in honour, in memory or in celebration of a loved one, on our “donate now” page.

The JPL Sharon Steinberg e-book Collection remains available online. If you’ve purchased tickets for events, you will receive a reimbursement upon request once we re-open.

For postponed events, we will keep you updated about re-scheduled dates.

We will be posting links through social media to compelling and inspirational online content to help you feel connected and engaged. Live stream events from the 92nd st. Y, The Jewish Genealogical Society, YIVO and the Jewish Book Council.