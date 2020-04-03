Community message from Geordie Productions

by Mike Payette, Artistic and Executive Director

In the past weeks our community abroad and here have been grappling with the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on everyday life, how we work, and our households.

We are committed to ensuring the safety of everyone who works with us, trains with us, or shares in the stories we present. We serve a multi-generational audience of imaginative people who care about the world around them and who inspire us every day to create and present stories that are enchanting and important to them.

It is the reason we have ended our 39th season. The schools and families we work with are the core of everything we do, and we will do everything to ensure their safety. So too our artists and staff.

To the young and young at heart, during these complex times, we offer our solidarity, strength and courage.

Our arts sector is hurting but it will bounce back. Now is a time for us all to be informed and prepared, to feel safe and protected, and to be kind to ourselves and to our neighbours. We will get through this and we are optimistic that when we do, we will be able to do so with a community that is collectively stronger, safer and more vibrant than ever.