Community announcements: Share the Warmth shifts gears during crisis

Stéphanie Taillon, Executive Director

Dear friends of Share the Warmth

We are all facing an unprecedented crisis that will forever change us. Share the Warmth quickly shifted its focus from community programs to providing an emergency food service to those most in need.

Our work at a glance

Since March 16, we have distributed 1,071 emergency food boxes, providing healthy food to 2,303 individuals including 635 children.

Of these 1,071 boxes, 392 boxes were destined to families who have never used our services before. Each box contains enough food for 18 well-balanced meals per person. Half of the box is made up of fresh products.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a 45% increasein new requests for food.

All food is being distributed through home deliveries only. We have the capacity to make 280 home deliveries a week.

We thank you for supporting us! Your words of encouragement, offers to help, and financial donations are what keep us going. We thank the Arrondissement Sud-Ouest, Cantine pour tous, Centraide du Grand Montréal, Community Food Centres of Canada, the Jewish Community Foundation of Montréal, the Programme de soutien aux organismes communautaires and the Rossy Foundation.