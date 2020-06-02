Stéphanie Taillon, Executive Director
Dear friends of Share the Warmth
We are all facing an unprecedented crisis that will forever change us. Share the Warmth quickly shifted its focus from community programs to providing an emergency food service to those most in need.
Our work at a glance
- Since March 16, we have distributed 1,071 emergency food boxes, providing healthy food to 2,303 individuals including 635 children.
- Of these 1,071 boxes, 392 boxes were destined to families who have never used our services before. Each box contains enough food for 18 well-balanced meals per person. Half of the box is made up of fresh products.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen a 45% increasein new requests for food.
- All food is being distributed through home deliveries only. We have the capacity to make 280 home deliveries a week.
We thank you for supporting us! Your words of encouragement, offers to help, and financial donations are what keep us going. We thank the Arrondissement Sud-Ouest, Cantine pour tous, Centraide du Grand Montréal, Community Food Centres of Canada, the Jewish Community Foundation of Montréal, the Programme de soutien aux organismes communautaires and the Rossy Foundation.
We thank our restaurant partners who despite the impact on their own businesses continue to help us: Cuisine Atout, Burgundy Lion Pub Group, Daboom Desserts, Dunn’s Décarie, Freshiis, Mi & Stu Foods, Spicebros, and SudWest Gyros. To our agri-food partners—Agropur, Can-Am, Réchaud-Bus, Première Moisson—to Napa Canada for the gloves and Mitchel-Lincoln Packaging for the cardboard boxes.
To donate and find out how you can help: sharethewarmth.ca
Be the first to comment on "Community announcements: Share the Warmth shifts gears during crisis"