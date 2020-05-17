Community annoucements: Atwater Library and Computer Centre

Services by Phone, Email and Internet

Atwater Library staff are busy providing help and information by phone and email.

We would be pleased to hear from you.

Phone: 514-935-7344 to reach one of our staff at home.

Email: info@atwaterlibrary.ca

Financial Literacy Resources

The Atwater Library Financial Literacy Program Online offers resources on key topics.

INCOME TAX

Slideshow by Certified Financial Planner Lynn Bennett with helpful info, especially for seniors, for filing your income tax return by the June 1st deadline.

See the last three pages for WHAT’S NEW FOR 2019 from Revenu Québec and the Canada Revenue Agency.

BUDGETING BASICS

THIS FRIDAY, May 15 — 10:00 to 11:00 am

Zoom Session 1 with computer instructor Liz Perrin

Tips to Make and Use Your Own Budget

FRIDAY, May 29 — 10:00 to 11:00 am

Zoom Session 2, also with Liz Perrin

Protect Your Money and Online Resources

REGISTER for one or both Zoom sessions by contacting Joanna Bateman with our partner Literacy in Action: info@lia-estrie.org or call 819-346-7009.

FRAUD PREVENTION

Video (25 minutes) with Michel Gariépy, analyst with Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF): COVID-19: Watch Out for Financial Fraud!

WILLS

Video (25 minutes) with Ann Soden, Ad. E., Elder Law Lawyer and mediator, and Anna Kamateros, notary, in conversation with our Financial Literacy Program Coordinator, Natalie Domingue. Includes information on how people can write their own “holograph will” while physically isolating, with pointers for minimizing the risk of challenges after death.

Éducaloi’s detailed guide on Wills.

NUTRITION on a BUDGET

Video (50 minutes) with Jaimie Yue, Registered Dietitian: Eat well on a budget. You can sign up for her newsletter here and receive a free eBook with recipes.

The Atwater Library Financial Literacy Program is funded by Canadian Heritage.

Digital Literacy Video Series and Free Help

Our Connect Project team is making a series of YouTube videos to help you be in touch, informed and inspired through digital technology. So far, Connect Coordinator Richard Cassidy and instructor Liz Perrin have made these three:

Episode 1: Introduction to Our Video Series

Episode 2: eBooks and Audiobooks

How to get started reading and listening to books on your device — phone, tablet or computer. With step-by-step instructions for borrowing eBooks and audiobooks from the Atwater Library.

Episode 3: Podcasts

How to begin enjoying a wealth of free recorded radio programs and other online audio material. Included is info about popular and recommended podcasts.

We would love to get your questions, comments and suggestions for additional videos.

We’re also offering FREE help resolving digital technology frustrations and challenges, thanks to funding from the Government of Canada.

Email: richard@atwaterlibrary.ca

Phone: 514-935-7344

For-Fee Private Instruction, remotely

Liz Perrin, our most experienced computer instructor, continues to be available for concentrated one-on-one sessions for $40 an hour — but now remotely, by phone or video call. She works with all types of tablets, smartphones and computers (Apple, Windows, Android) and can help almost anyone, from beginners to advanced users wanting a new skill set.

For more info or to request a session, please email

liz@atwaterlibrary.ca. Note that we can now accept payment by Visa or MasterCard only.

Short Videos with/by Lunchtime Series Speakers

Author Mark Bourrie in conversation with Margaret Atwood and David Worsley about Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre-Esprit Radisson, winner of the 2020 RBC Taylor Prize.

“A little movie about DOROTHY WORDSWORTH during our collective time of loneliness” by Kathleen Winter, writer and artist.

A brief talk about Shakespeare in the COVID context by Kevin Pask, English Professor, Concordia University.

Atwater Poetry Project Online

TOMORROW (WED., May 13) – 7:00 to 8:00 pm

Chantal Gibson reads from her debut collection How She Read, shortlisted for the 2020 Griffin Poetry Prize, and chats with Rachel McCrum, Atwater Poetry Project curator.

REGISTER on Crowdcast.

WEDNESDAY, May 20 – 7:00 to 8:00 pm

Program to be announced. Join us on Crowdcast.

If you can’t join us for the live events, you can watch the recorded broadcasts afterwards on the same Crowdcast link.

Watch recordings of our April events by clicking on the dates:

April 22nd conversation between Poetry Project Coordinator

Rachel McCrum and poet Canisia Lubrin

April 29th readings by poets Oana Avasilichioaei

and Margaret Christakos

eBooks, Audiobooks, Online Book Discussions

We’re increasing our e-collection in response to demand. Go here to see the full selection. And here to see recent additions.

Members’ Recommendations

The Hound of the Baskervilles by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (eBook)

“Sherlock Holmes is one of the first great series of detective stories. My choice would be this one with the intriguing title. If this hooks the reader on Holmes, there are many more titles to read.”

— Edward McCann, Atwater Library member and volunteer

The Perfect Nanny by Leila Slimani (eBook)

“As someone who has worked in childcare for years, I can say that this book poignantly illustrates the messy, often symbiotic, relationships between nannies and their employers. This particular nanny/family relationship becomes so co-dependent that it ends in horror. Even though this novel is short, it is packed with straightforward, powerful language and the rapid fall of its characters.”

— Shannon Viola, Atwater Library volunteer

Our ATWATER LIBRARY BOOK CLUB, led by writer Mary Soderstrom, had a successful discussion by Zoom last month. Below is the agenda for the next two Zoom sessions. Click on the hotlinked title to borrow.

To REGISTER for the Zoom discussions, please email info@atwaterlibrary.ca or phone 514-935-7344.

WEDNESDAY, May 13 – 7:30 to 9:00 pm

The Break by Katherena Vermette

WEDNESDAY, June 10 – 7:30 to 9:00 pm

A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway

The Street by Ann Petry is this month’s pick for the book club of The New York Times and PBS NewsHour, Now Read This.

THURSDAYS, May 14 to June 11 – 6:30 to 8:30 pm

We are co-presenting with the READING TO DECOLONIZE project, led by Jocelyn Parr and Richard Cassidy, a facilitated five-session discussion by Zoom of Dancing on Our Turtle’s Back by Leanne Simpson. Facebook event.

REGISTER by email: richard@readingtodecolonize.ca

For eBooks information and help, and to make a request: 514-935-7344 or ebooks@atwaterlibrary.ca.

Useful online resources

Quebec Government coronavirus site with health and financial information

Government of Canada COVID-19 Economic Response Plan

Government of Canada site about non-medical masks and face coverings

A User’s Guide to Face Masks (including a DIY no-sew option) – The New York Times

Éducaloi site for helpful information about wills, estates and other legal issues

National Emergency Library offering over 1.4 million books for free

CBC podcasts

NPR: Where to stream live concerts

The Guardian — ‘Quarantine soirées’: classical music and opera to stream at home

Lifetime Daily — Keep Your Brain Busy with Free Crossword Puzzles

The Ancient Mariner Big Read: A collaboration of many talented artists, writers and actors, including Jeremy Irons, Jeanette Winterson, Hilary Mantel, Iggy Pop and Tilda Swinton. Developed well before COVID-19, but never more relevant.

NEW — Stratford Festival online: Watch Robert Lepage’s exciting production of CORIOLANUS up to this Thursday, then THE TEMPEST.

NEW — Review in The Guardian: “Coriolanus review – orgiastic frenzy in a modern-day setting”