Cinderella re-invented in Rossini opera, Nov. 11–18

The classic fairy tale Cinderella is presented in its altered version, as imagined by Gioachino Rossini, in Opéra de Montréal’s production of Cenerentola. It is considered one of his greatest works.

The essence of the story remains: Angelina is the downtrodden servant to her two stepsisters and stepfather when Prince Ramiro, in search of a most beautiful wife, meets and decides she’s the one.

But she soon gets to trade her broom for a sceptre! In Rossini’s opera, instead of a Fairy Godmother there is the philosopher Alidoro, and instead of glass slippers, there are matching bracelets. The pumpkin-carriage is not there, and there is no big midnight waltz.

The details are spelled out in the opera, a surefire spectacle for the season, sung in Italian, with English and French supratitles.

The cast: Canadian soprano Julie Boulianne is Angelina (Cenerentola), Pietro Spagnoli, the noted Italian baritone, is Don Magnifico, the stepfather, American tenor Juan José de Léon plays the prince, Ramiro, while Italian baritone Vito Priante sings the role of the prince’s valet, Dandini.

Playing the evil stepsisters are soprano Lauren Margison as Clorinda, and mezzo soprano Rose Naggar-Tremblay sings the part of Tisbe.

Three Spanish nationals have leading roles in the production: Stage direction is by Joan Font, José Miguel Pérez-Sierra leads the Orchestre Métropolitain and Chœur de l’Opéra de Montréal while the

choreographer and assistant director is Xevi Dorca.

The opera is on Nov. 11. 14, 16, and 18 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier of Place des arts. Tickets range from $60 to $177. operademontreal.com, 514-985-2258.