The Chœur classique de Montréal will have the opportunity to express the feelings of the grieving father, who chooses to let the voices dominate the nuances and musical lines that are best suited to the transmission of emotion. The four soloists will illuminate the passages dedicated to them, adding to the enchantment for an audience gripped by the sad beauty of the work.

A work that has delighted audiences around the world since its premiere in 1880, the Stabat Mater ends with a fugue that leads listeners to a more serene conclusion, like a half-open door to hope and peace.

Tickets available at the Place des Arts box office.

Chœur classique de Montréal

Stabat Mater – Dvořák

Saturday 11 June 2022 – 8:00 pm

Maison symphonique

Place des Arts box office

Information: 514-956-9546 or 514-979-5364

info@choeurclassiquedemontreal.qc.ca

https://choeurclassiquedemontreal.qc.ca/