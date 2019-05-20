CHIP presents first accessible stand-up comedy

Communicaid for Hearing Impaired Persons (CHIP) will host Comedy for a Cause: Accessible Comedy for All, May 30 at the Delta Hotel, 475 President Kennedy, 8:30pm.

The event is on conjunction with the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association (CHHA)’s National Educational Conference and Trade Show, coinciding with the third annual National AccessAbility Week.

“For our 40th anniversary, we wanted to create an event unlike anything Montreal has seen,” said CHIP Executive Director, Heidy Wager. “This is our chance to showcase accessibility — to create a truly barrier-free environment where the whole community can laugh together.”

The comedy show will be hosted by actor, humorist and disability-rights advocate Gael Hannan and will feature comedian DJ Demers. The event will be wheelchair accessible and feature closed captioning, T-loop, sighted guides, and, upon request, braille tickets and ASL

interpretation.

Do you have an event? Need space for your community group? Get in touch Unitarian Church of Montreal



Tickets are available at comedy4cause.bpt.me, info@hearhear.org or the CHIP office at 514-488-5552.

CHIP supports people with hearing loss and their families since 1979. Proceeds go to scholarships and bursaries for accessibility.