Chamber Fest features Gregory Charles, James Ehnes

Pianist Gregory Charles kicks off the 24th Montreal Chamber Music Festival with L’Air du Temps – a bilingual look at 250 years of Western music, from Baroque to hip-hop. He performs June 7, 8 pm, at Pollack Hall.

Festival highlights: Canada’s premier violinist James Ehnes, with pianist Andrew Armstrong, plays all ten Beethoven violin sonatas June 13, 14, and 15 at 8 pm, Bourgie Hall. Five internationally known pianists play Beethoven’s nine symphonies, as transcribed for piano by Franz Liszt, June 11-15 at 5 pm, Bourgie Hall.

Get to know eight up-and-coming performers under-30 in five noon-hour concerts, June 11-15, at Bourgie Hall. These concerts are free. Tickets for the Charles and Ehnes shows are $50, students pay $20, and children to age 12 get in free. Tickets for the symphony transcription concerts cost $25, students pay $10, and children get in free.

Info: festivalmontreal.org or call 514-489-7444.