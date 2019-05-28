Chamber Fest features Gregory Charles, James Ehnes

Posted By: The Senior Times May 28, 2019

Pianist Gregory Charles kicks off the 24th Montreal Chamber Music Festival with L’Air du Temps – a bilingual look at 250 years of Western music, from Baroque to hip-hop. He performs June 7, 8 pm, at Pollack Hall.

Festival highlights: Canada’s premier violinist James Ehnes, with pianist Andrew Armstrong, plays all ten Beethoven violin sonatas June 13, 14, and 15 at 8 pm, Bourgie Hall. Five internationally known pianists play Beethoven’s nine symphonies, as transcribed for piano by Franz Liszt, June 11-15 at 5 pm, Bourgie Hall.

Get to know eight up-and-coming performers under-30 in five noon-hour concerts, June 11-15, at Bourgie Hall. These concerts are free. Tickets for the Charles and Ehnes shows are $50, students pay $20, and children to age 12 get in free. Tickets for the symphony transcription concerts cost $25, students pay $10, and children get in free.

Info: festivalmontreal.org or call 514-489-7444.

Do you have an event? Need space for your community group? Get in touch

Unitarian Church of Montreal



Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Chamber Fest features Gregory Charles, James Ehnes"

Talk to us ...

%d bloggers like this: