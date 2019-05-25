Centre Greene’s new collaborative kitchen

Collaborative Kitchen is a hands-on cooking workshop offered by Seniors’ Lunch Chef, Mary Lynn, who cooks for the bi-weekly senior luncheon and has experience tailoring meals to seniors. Join us in cooking and enjoying a meal together while learning new recipes and techniques from 10am to 1pm May 8, 15 and/or 29th. The program is vegetarian friendly. Pre-registration is required. $20 a session.

Call Heather at 514-931-6202. 1090 Greene Ave., Westmount.