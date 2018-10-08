Centaur Theatre presents The Children

The Children is a co-production with Canadian Stage, written by Lucy Kirkwood, directed by Eda Holmes.
November 6 to 25, 2018
In this 2018 Tony-nominated play by one of Britain’s current leading young playwrights, two British nuclear engineers, husband and wife, are living near the seaside in a modest cottage assigned to them following a nearby nuclear disaster in the plant where they used to work. At the point in their lives when they finally feel they have contributed all they can to society and simpler, slower lives beckon, a former colleague drops by unexpectedly after 38 years, ostensibly to reminisce about old times. In characteristic British wit, it turns out the three have more in common than just a working relationship but all that falls by the wayside as the unexpected guest’s true purpose is revealed. Her shocking proposal not only puts a “past due” stamp on their own lives, but has the devastating power to affect the lives of generations to come.
What about the children?
The Children opened at the Royal Court Theatre in November 2016 to positive acclaim and subsequently moved to Broadway the following year. The play was nominated for the 2018 Tony Award for Best Play and the Outer Critics Circle Award. It also won the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain Award for Best Play in January 2018.