Centaur Theatre presents The Children

The Children
Written by Lucy Kirkwood
Director Eda Holmes
A co-production with Canadian Stage
November 9 to 25 , 2018
Sound Designer John Gzowski | Assistant Director Christine Horne
Assistant Sound Designer Maddie Bautista |Stage Manager Maria Popoff
Apprentice Stage Manager Meghan Froebelius
Two British nuclear engineers, husband and wife, live near the seaside in a modest cottage assigned to them following a nearby nuclear disaster in the plant where they used to work. At the point in their lives when they finally feel they have contributed all they can to society, and simpler lives beckon, a former colleague drops by unexpectedly after 38 years, ostensibly to reminisce. In characteristic British wit, it turns out the three have more in common than just a working relationship but all that falls by the wayside as the unexpected guest’s true purpose is gradually revealed. Her shocking proposal not only puts a “past due” stamp on their own lives, but has the devastating power to affect the lives of generations to come. A witty and thought-provoking commentary on redemption and responsibility.
“Lucy Kirkwood is one of today’s most talented, contemporary playwrights addressing timely issues”, says Eda Holmes. “The play examines the heavy price the future generation is faced with from the past generation’s mistakes and asks what are we leaving behind for ‘the children’. All three characters came of age in the activist era of the 70s and Kirkwood uses the microcosm of the romantic triangle of their youth to examine the hard realities that they now face as the adults in the world. Today, right now, we are experiencing the effects of climate change and the collapse of environmental protection agreements. The Children couldn’t be more relevant and powerful. It is a call-to-action play that optimistically states we are in this together and have the tools to take on the future. Strong, hopeful, courageous words for the current and future generations.”