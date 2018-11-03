A word from our sponsors

Centaur Theatre presents The Children

Posted by on November 3, 2018 at 7:21 am
Centaur Theatre Company Presents 
The Children
Written by Lucy Kirkwood
Director Eda Holmes
A co-production with Canadian Stage
November 9 to 25 , 2018
With Geordie Johnson, Laurie Paton and Fiona Reid
Set & Costume Designer Eo Sharp Lighting Designer Bonnie Beecher
Sound Designer John Gzowski Assistant Director Christine Horne 
Assistant Sound Designer Maddie Bautista |Stage Manager Maria Popoff 
Apprentice Stage Manager Meghan Froebelius
The Children, written by British playwright, Lucy Kirkwood, made its debut in November 2016 at the Royal Court (London, UK) and subsequently opened on Broadway a year later at the Manhattan Theatre Club, earning two Tony Award nominations, including Best Play. Now, after a successful run at Canadian Stage last month, directed by Centaur Theatre’s Artistic and Executive Director, Eda Holmes, the production makes its Quebec premiere at Centaur from November 6 to 25, 2018.

Two British nuclear engineers, husband and wife, live near the seaside in a modest cottage assigned to them following a nearby nuclear disaster in the plant where they used to work. At the point in their lives when they finally feel they have contributed all they can to society, and simpler lives beckon, a former colleague drops by unexpectedly after 38 years, ostensibly to reminisce. In characteristic British wit, it turns out the three have more in common than just a working relationship but all that falls by the wayside as the unexpected guest’s true purpose is gradually revealed. Her shocking proposal not only puts a “past due” stamp on their own lives, but has the devastating power to affect the lives of generations to come. A witty and thought-provoking commentary on redemption and responsibility.

“Lucy Kirkwood is one of today’s most talented, contemporary playwrights addressing timely issues”, says Eda Holmes. “The play examines the heavy price the future generation is faced with from the past generation’s mistakes and asks what are we leaving behind for ‘the children’. All three characters came of age in the activist era of the 70s and Kirkwood uses the microcosm of the romantic triangle of their youth to examine the hard realities that they now face as the adults in the world. Today, right now, we are experiencing the effects of climate change and the collapse of environmental protection agreements. The Children couldn’t be more relevant and powerful. It is a call-to-action play that optimistically states we are in this together and have the tools to take on the future. Strong, hopeful, courageous words for the current and future generations.”

Print Friendly
Author:

Talk to us ...

%d bloggers like this: