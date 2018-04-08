Celebrating Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich

They are among the greatest musical personalities and voices of the 20th century and they were friends.

How Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich met and interacted are elements to discover when The Angel and the Sparrow plays at the Segal Centre April 15 to May 6. Louise Pitre plays Piaf and Carly Street is Dietrich.

The show features 20 of their greatest songs, including “La vie en Rose”, “Milord”, and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone”.

Written by Daniel Boymann and Thomas Kahny, it’s been adapted by Erin Shields from the translation into English by Sam Madwar, based on a concept by David Winterberg. Gordon Greenberg directs, Jonathan Monro is the musical director, and Martin Ferland is the set designer.

Regular tickets cost $52, with reductions for seniors and groups. They may be purchased online at tickets.segalcentre.org or by calling 514-739-7944.