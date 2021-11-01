CD review: Cataldo’s engaging solo piano

Francesco Cataldo

AMARANTO

Alfa Music

We were moved by the evocative beauty of Francesco Cataldo’s 2020 album, Giulia. Cataldo played guitar in that series of vignettes which colours and melodies reflecting the stunning beauty of southern Italy.

In Amaranto, his latest release, Cataldo plays solo piano in praise of the quiet joys of love for humanity.

The call to express these feelings emerged as he took part in a program to feed the poor in his hometown of Syracuse, Sicily. Amaranto is a direct reference to that experience, the purplish red of the amaranth flower that is also the colour of the Caritas uniform.

Cataldo volunteered with that group and he credits his experience with turning his attention as composer and performer to the message of love for humanity.

This is what Cataldo offers in the suite of 13 evocative vignettes, short and lovely melodies with moderate variations that are uplifting and engaging. They invite us to all quiet spirituality to enter our lives.