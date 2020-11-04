Cancer Wellness Centre re-opens

The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) has opened its doors to cancer patients and caregivers. Programs were shifted online when COVID-19 hit but many participants said they missed the caring atmosphere of the centre, the volunteers and staff.

A COVID-19 safety protocol has been implemented that allows participants to return with peace of mind. New participants are invited to register. Anyone living with cancer (from diagnosis to one-year post-treatment) can benefit from the free programs and services. Caregivers are welcome.

The programs complement traditional medical practices and, thanks to donors, are free to anyone living with cancer and their caregivers. Info: 514-695-9355 or wicwc.org