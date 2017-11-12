Canadian Friends of Peace Now: Is the two-state solution dead?

Given the growth and expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank since the Six Day War in June 1967, is it too late for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

This is the central theme of a talk planned for Monday, November 13 and sponsored by Canadian Friends of Peace Now. Starting at 7:30pm, it features Gershon Shafir, a sociology professor at the University of California in San Diego and a past president of the Israel Studies Association.

He has written several books on Israeli society, politics, and human rights, his latest being the recently published A Half Century of Occupation: Israel, Palestine and the World’s Most Intractable Conflict (296 pages, University of California Press).

The book defines the occupation, examines why it continues, and looks at how it has transformed the continuing conflict.

Shafir also speculates on where the dispute over territory and sovereignty may be heading. The event, supported by Canadian Friends of Rabbis for Human Rights, is being held at 6767 Côte-des-Neiges, room 602, opposite the Côte-des-Neiges mall. Copies of the book will be on sale.