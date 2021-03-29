Can we help?

We are beginning to see real hope in our collective battle against this unprecedented pandemic. Each of you and your families have persevered and sacrificed; many of you have confronted much pain and loss. We all have counted on each other to keep things together. There continue to be questions and concerns, and often, it can be difficult to know where to turn.

– “Where do I get vaccinated?” “Can I get a ride?”

– “Can my family gather outside?”

– “What is the Opposition’s view on the curfew?”

– “I want to complain about…”

– “Can you support my community initiative?”

During this pandemic, I and my team have worked to support, defend and inform you and your families. My office has:

– Distributed more than $30,000 in emergency food relief to local organizations

– Fought for family caregivers to continue to accompany their loved ones

– Recognized and honoured 30 ‘Local heroes’ who’ve faced down the pandemic

– Highlighted, in numerous National Assembly interventions, the mental-health concerns of all Quebecers

– Supported more than 50 (??) community organizations across the riding in Snowdon, Côte St-Luc, Côte-des-Neiges and Hampstead

– Responded to countless requests from residents, by phone and email, for help, information and referral.

We are always at your disposal. Let us know how we can help.

David Birnbaum

MNA for D’Arcy-McGee

Official Opposition Critic for the Canadian Francophonie, Canadian Intergovernmental Relations and Mental Health

FEEL FREE TO CALL US! 514-488-7028

https://www.facebook.com/birnbaumdarcymcgee

David.Birnbaum.DMG@assnat.qc.ca