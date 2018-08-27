CAMMAC invites the public to spend Thanksgiving immersed in music

A musical feast is coming this Thanksgiving — celebrate Fall and the Harvest with family and friends!
October 5 to 8 (Friday evening to Monday lunch), CAMMAC invites you to three days of music with family and friends in an enchanting casual setting.
TREAT YOURSELF! SPEND THANKSGIVING WEEKEND 2018 IMMERSED IN MUSIC AND THE LAURENTIAN FALL FOLIAGE
Activities
Thanksgiving banquet, participants’ cabaret- prepare your number! Musical, artistic, sports and outdoor activities for adults, children and teens!
Program
Choral Works: Juchhe ! Juchhe ! Der Wein ist da (Hurray! Hurray! The wine is here!) Chorus from the Harvest from Autumn of The Seasons by Joseph Haydn and The Lord bless you and keep you by John Rutter; Guest choral conductor Roseline Blain; Artistic Director: Guylaine Lemaire
Plus
Our traditional and delicious Thanksgiving Banquet on Sunday evening
A selection of COURSES AND TEACHERS
Artistic Director: Guylaine Lemaire
Choral works: Roseline Blain
Orchestra and string ensemble – Béatrice Cadrin
Recorder (children and adults) – Caroline Tremblay
Wind Ensemble and Active listening – Marilène Provencher-Leduc
Jazz Combo – François Ouimet
François is also offering Jazz coaching for a maximum of 8 participants. Register by telling us in the comment field of the booking platform that you wish to register for the Jazz coaching.
Broadway singing and dancing – (adults and teens) – Elissa Bernstein
Children’s and teen choir, music games – Mélodie Rabatel
Arts & crafts (adults, teens, children) – Wanda Lowensteyn
Yoga – Hali Kremen-Halowell
Chamber music coordinator – Corinne Bergeron
For more information regarding the program, please see our website.