Brunch and Klezmer at Jewish museum

The Museum of Jewish Montreal, Fletchers – Espace Culinaire, and KlezKanada are presenting a series of monthly klezmer brunches. Brunch is served between 10 and 3 with live music from 11 to 1pm at 4040 St. Laurent.

Each month will feature local musicians. The brunch menu will include shakshuka, salmon gravlax plate, za’atar breakfast sandwich, homemade granola bowl, and Fletchers’ famous chocolate babka french toast. Seating is limited so arrive early to guarantee a spot. The series continues March 11, April 15, and May 13.

Established in 2010 as a digital museum, and located since 2016 in the Plateau, the Museum of Jewish Montreal creates, explores and shares Montreal’s Jewish experiences and culture through exhibitions, walking tours, community events, and online and mobile technology. Fletchers is a café and food space housed within the Museum of Jewish Montreal, exploring Montreal’s Jewish food heritage.

KlezKanada was founded in 1996 to teach, nurture and present Jewish traditional arts and Jewish culture. Its goal is to foster Jewish cultural and artistic creativity worldwide.